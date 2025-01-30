Ja Morant Unexpectedly Downgraded for Grizzlies vs Rockets
The Memphis Grizzlies entered Thursday night with the hopes of preventing the Houston Rockets from sweeping them 4-0 in the regular season series.
With Houston being the second seed and Memphis being the third seed, there is more on the line than just pride. Memphis has already lost the tiebreaker, but they need to catch up to Houston in the standings.
Unfortunately, it looks like there's a very high chance Memphis will have to get it done without their best player on Thursday.
The Memphis Grizzlies began the day with Ja Morant listed as available against the Houston Rockets. He was then downgraded to questionable with right shoulder soreness. He has now then since been downgraded again to doubtful with right shoulder soreness.
Though Morant has been playing for the Grizzlies, he's been struggling as of late and does not look like himself. In the last five games, Morant has been averaging 15.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds on 47/28/76 shooting from the field.
On Wednesday, when Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was asked about Morant's struggles, he had this to say.
"He’s working his way back," Jenkins said. "I think his intensity has been there every single game. We just got to get him going. That’s on me to jumpstart him. I know he and I have had great conversations."
With the way things are looking, there is a high likelihood the Memphis Grizzlies will have to face off against the Houston Rockets without Ja Morant.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral