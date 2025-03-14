Jaren Jackson Jr's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Cavaliers
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set for another contest on Friday, this time inside Rocket Arena.
The Grizzlies are entering this game on a four-game winning streak, most recently picking up a win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday after an amazing performance from Luke Kennard, who finished with 30 points. The Grizzlies have seen a lot of success out of Ja Morant as of late, as he has led the team in points for four of the last five games, reaching as high as 32 points.
The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are entering this game amid a 15-game winning streak, with their most recent win coming against the Brooklyn Nets. In that game, Darius Garland finished with a team-high 30 points and 8 assists.
The Cavaliers recently beat the Grizzlies on February 23, 129-123. Friday’s game is the last time these teams will match up in the regular season.
While the Grizzlies are mostly healthy, they have still been without their star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who has missed time since the Atlanta Hawks game on March 3 with a Grade 2 Ankle Sprain. For the first time since his injury, Jackson Jr. is listed as questionable heading into a game. This is a huge sign, even if he were to miss the contest.
Jackson Jr. has been the star of Memphis this season, especially with Morant having multiple injuries concerns. Jackson Jr. has averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists with 50/37/77 shooting splits. He has played in 59 games with the Grizzlies, making him one of the healthier players on the team this season.
The Grizzlies are much better when Jackson Jr. is healthy, especially when they play a team like the Cavaliers, who have two elite big men like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday, as the Grizzlies look to split the series with the Cavaliers, who defeated the Grizzlies in the first go-around.
