Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Pelicans
The Memphis Grizzlies have been on an unbelievable cold streak, losing four of their last five games, but head into a must-win matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Less than two weeks ago, the Grizzlies were in second place in the West, but with a loss on Sunday, they would be in jeopardy of falling to fifth.
Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, they will continue to be shorthanded against the Pelicans as one of their star players battles an injury.
The Grizzlies have ruled out Jaren Jackson Jr. for Sunday's contest due to a left ankle sprain.
Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game this season, becoming Memphis' top player as co-star Ja Morant battles injuries and inconsistent play.
Jackson Jr. suffered his injury in last week's loss to the Atlanta Hawks, spraining his ankle less than two minutes into the game. The star forward is now set to miss his third consecutive game since, which could spell bad news for the Grizzlies.
The 25-year-old big man has been Mr. Reliable this season, only missing two games before spraining his ankle, so the Grizzlies could have trouble adjusting without him if he continues to be sidelined. The Grizzlies cannot replicate the two-way value that Jackson Jr. brings to the table, but they will have to try against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on Sunday.
The Grizzlies and Pelicans face off at 7 p.m. EST in New Orleans on Sunday.
