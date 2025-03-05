Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies are set for another huge matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Thunder are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and defeated the Grizzlies in their last matchup while the Grizzlies were ranked No. 2. But, since then, the Grizzlies have fallen to fourth place in the conference.
The Grizzlies are entering this game following a two-point defeat by the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. While the Grizzlies did suffer a heartbreaking loss, they suffered much worse earlier in the game. Grizzlies star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered an ankle injury in the first two minutes and would not return.
Jackson Jr. was listed on the injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Thunder. Jackson is listed as out due to the left ankle sprain he suffered in Monday's loss. It was announced on Tuesday that Jackson suffered a Grade 2 sprain and will be considered week-to-week moving forward.
Although this news is devastating for the Grizzlies now, they will likely have him back for the NBA playoffs in April. Jackson Jr. has been the star of this franchise, especially this season, while co-star Ja Morant deals with injuries.
The former Defensive Player of the Year award winner leads the team in points, blocks, and steals. He is averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks with 50/37/77 shooting splits through 59 games this season.
The Grizzlies and Thunder tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Memphis. After losing their last three games by a combined five points, the Grizzlies are desperate to get back in the win column.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral