Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies have listed Jaren Jackson Jr. on the injury report against the OKC Thunder

Feb 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant (3) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are set for another huge matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Thunder are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and defeated the Grizzlies in their last matchup while the Grizzlies were ranked No. 2. But, since then, the Grizzlies have fallen to fourth place in the conference.

The Grizzlies are entering this game following a two-point defeat by the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. While the Grizzlies did suffer a heartbreaking loss, they suffered much worse earlier in the game. Grizzlies star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered an ankle injury in the first two minutes and would not return.

Jackson Jr. was listed on the injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Thunder. Jackson is listed as out due to the left ankle sprain he suffered in Monday's loss. It was announced on Tuesday that Jackson suffered a Grade 2 sprain and will be considered week-to-week moving forward.

Although this news is devastating for the Grizzlies now, they will likely have him back for the NBA playoffs in April. Jackson Jr. has been the star of this franchise, especially this season, while co-star Ja Morant deals with injuries.

The former Defensive Player of the Year award winner leads the team in points, blocks, and steals. He is averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks with 50/37/77 shooting splits through 59 games this season.

Feb 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies and Thunder tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Memphis. After losing their last three games by a combined five points, the Grizzlies are desperate to get back in the win column.

