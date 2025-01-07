Jason Kidd Reveals Disappointing Injury News After Mavericks-Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks were able to make their first NBA Finals appearance last season in the Luka Doncic era, despite falling to the Boston Celtics. However, they were able to add a handful of talent this offseason with players like Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Quentin Grimes. Due to some unfortunate injuries, Dallas now finds themselves in the midst of a five-game losing streak.
Monday night saw the Mavericks match up against the Memphis Grizzlies, as earlier in the day it was announced that Kyrie Irving would miss 1-2 weeks as he recovers from a back injury. With now Doncic and Irving sidelined, it helped play a part in the Grizzlies walking away with a 119-104 win over Dallas.
Losing Monday night wasn't the only bad news to come out of that game for the Mavericks, as key center Daniel Gafford went down with an injury in the first half and was unable to return to the game.
In the post-game availability, Maverick's head coach Jason Kidd said that Gafford sustained a sprained ankle and that "he's probably going to be out for some time."
Dallas will now be without Gafford, Irving, and Doncic for at least a week, with Irving being the most likely candidate to return first.
The Mavericks' loss on Monday night keeps them tied with the Los Angeles Clippers as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
