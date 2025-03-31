Jaylen Brown's Final Injury Status for Celtics vs Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, with the Celtics currently on an eight-game winning streak, trying to make a final effort to overtake the Cleveland Cavaliers in the standings. In the final game on a six-game road trip for Boston, Memphis will be looking for just their second win over their last six games.
For the Grizzlies, they shocked the NBA world on Friday when they announced the firing of Taylor Jenkins, the franchise's longest-tenured coach. Now, with interim coach Tuomas Iisalo at the helm, Memphis looks to get a marquee win over the Celtics. To help in those efforts, a new report indicates the Celtics will be without one of their top stars.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of Monday's contest as he deals with a right knee injury. The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Brown will miss his sixth game for the Celtics in March, with him being sidelined for three-straight contests from March 18th to the 23rd.
Coming off a tremendous Finals performance in 2024, Brown has regressed this season as a scorer despite taking more shots but has improved on his rebounds and playmaking as a result. With Brown being sidelined for Monday's game, he needs to appear in six of the next seven games for Boston to hit the 65-game threshold for All-NBA and other awards.
Tip-off in Memphis is set for 7:30 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on TNT.
