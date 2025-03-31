Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies continue their three-game home stand against the red-hot Boston Celtics, who have won their last eight games, on Monday night.
Monday's game will be the second and final meeting of the season against Memphis and Boston. The Grizzlies were able to take the first game in Boston, which also put an end to their streak of losses in the TD Garden. Memphis had control of the flow for most of the game and was able to close out the game with a final score of 127-121.
Ja Morant led the way for the Grizzlies with 32 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals on 55/67/86 shooting splits.
The Grizzlies are entering the game with a fairly clean injury report containing two players: Brandon Clarke and Zyon Pullin.
Ja Morant is AVAILABLE.
Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, and Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery.
The Celtics have four players listed on the injury report: Jaylen Brown, JD Davison, Miles Norris, and Drew Peterson.
Jaylen Brown is QUESTIONABLE with posterior right knee impingement.
JD Davison is out due to his two-way G League contract, Miles Norris, and Drew Peterson are both out due to their two-way contracts.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Grizzlies Announce Ja Morant Injury Update Before Lakers Game
Zach Edey's Total Points Scored in Grizzlies vs Thunder Revealed
Lakers Coach JJ Redick's Statement on Grizzlies Firing Taylor Jenkins