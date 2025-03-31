Grizzlies Coach's Blunt Statement on Zach Edey After Lakers Game
The Memphis Grizzlies have lost their last two games, with their most recent loss coming against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.
While there are many things to be unhappy about if you’re a Grizzlies fan, Zach Edey is not one of those reasons. Edey finished the game with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks with a viral moment in the game where he dunked on Lakers' star LeBron James.
Many fans were happy about Edey’s performance, but interim coach Tuomas Iisalo believes Edey still has more to offer.
“Well, if you look at the Lakers' substitution patterns, they bring in about six minutes, they bring in smaller guys for Hayes, and wanted to match up Zach with Hayes, and I thought he had a good game, but he can be better,” the interim coach said. “In the beginning, I think he could have done a better job of pick and roll defense, but like you said, as the game went on, he was better and better.”
Iisalo is the interim head coach following the firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins, which was announced this past Friday.
Edey is averaging 9.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 58/38/72 from the field this season. He was the ninth overall pick for the Grizzlies this past draft and has been the starting center for most of the season. He's been a big piece to the puzzle when talking about the Grizzlies' success this year, as they needed another big man to compliment Brandon Clarke at the five.
Edey has also complimented star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. well this season, especially considering Jackson's ability to stretch the floor. Edey's role has increased since Clarke was ruled out for the season and should continue to be relied upon going into the playoffs.
