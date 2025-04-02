Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Refusing Grizzlies Trade
Before Jimmy Butler became a member of the Golden State Warriors, numerous trade reports had linked him to the Memphis Grizzlies.
However, there were also numerous reports stating that Butler refused to be traded to the Grizzlies. It started seeming as if Butler was open to being traded anywhere but to Memphis.
No one ever spoke to Butler directly about the reports, until now.
After the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in a pivotal matchup on Tuesday night, Jimmy Butler addressed the reports for the very first time.
“The crazy part about it all is I don’t talk to many media outlets," Butler said to Jonah Dylan. "So nobody knows what happens, anything. It’s all assuming and what he said/she said."
Butler's answer became almost standoffish, where he refused to confirm but also refused to deny anything at the same time.
"Nobody ever talks to me because I don’t feel the need to ever have to explain anything," Butler added. "I’m in a good place here now. I’m wanted here. I’m going to be here for a very long time. So let’s just keep winning. We’ll never know, because I don’t talk to the media."
In all likelihood, the Jimmy Butler trade saga was filled with a plethora of information that was deemed incorrect but then ended up actually being correct. The perfect example was when Butler's agent Bernie Lee called out Shams Charania for information that was actually accurate.
At the end of the day, Butler is a member of the Golden State Warriors, and now he's thriving. That's all that really matters. For Memphis, though, they'll need to do some soul-searching after Tuesday night's loss.
Related Articles
Boston Celtics Star Sends Heartfelt Message to Draymond Green
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies
Warriors Make Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement Before Grizzlies Game