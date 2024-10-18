Jimmy Butler's Status for Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat face off in their preseason finales tonight, and while Ja Morant may be playing, the Heat side of things will be missing numerous big names.
According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the following Heat players will not be traveling to Memphis for the finale: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Josh Richardson, Duncan Robinson, Alec Burks, and Kevin Love. Meaning, that none of the following players are expected to play against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.
Last season, Jimmy Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 50/41/86 shooting from the field. Even though Butler only played 60 games last season, it was actually the most amount of games he's ever played in a Miami Heat uniform.
Surprisingly, Jimmy Butler and Ja Morant have only faced off four times throughout their careers. Morant has a 3-1 record against Butler, with the last time they faced off being on October 30, 2021.
While Jimmy Butler isn't expected to play against the Grizzlies, Ja Morant is expected to be available tonight. It'll be some fantastic final reps for Morant before the regular season starts on October 23. Once that happens, it's full systems go for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for their redemption tour after last season's injury-riddled year.
