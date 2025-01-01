All Grizzlies

Kevin Durant's Blunt Statement After Grizzlies-Suns

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant wants to be better

Farbod Esnaashari

Dec 31, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) attempts to take the ball from Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the third quarter of the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
After starting the season off with an 8-1 record, the Phoenix Suns have been absolutely dreadful. No one expected a team with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal to have a losing record after 30 games, but they've now lost six of their last seven games after losing to the Grizzlies last night.

During the Sun's postgame press conference against the Grizzlies, Kevin Durant took the full brunt of the responsibility.

"I just think I've gotta be better at affecting the game," Durant said. "I feel like I can do so much out there, I just feel like I gotta be better. I feel like every player in our locker room got that same mentality, so we all look in the mirror and we'll be a better team. I think it starts with me."

In all honesty, it's hard to blame Phoenix's loss against Memphis on Durant. He put up 29 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks on 11/19 shooting from the field. He was easily the best player in the game for Phoenix, especially with Devin Booker shooting 4/20 from the field.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant
Dec 31, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) hangs on the net after he dunks the ball over Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff (30) during the fourth quarter of the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Tuesday night's win for Memphis showed just how deep the team truly is. Even without Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Marcus Smart, and more, the team still found a way to win. Both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane showed that they're capable of playing like a star when the team needs it.

