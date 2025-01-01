Kevin Durant's Blunt Statement After Grizzlies-Suns
After starting the season off with an 8-1 record, the Phoenix Suns have been absolutely dreadful. No one expected a team with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal to have a losing record after 30 games, but they've now lost six of their last seven games after losing to the Grizzlies last night.
During the Sun's postgame press conference against the Grizzlies, Kevin Durant took the full brunt of the responsibility.
"I just think I've gotta be better at affecting the game," Durant said. "I feel like I can do so much out there, I just feel like I gotta be better. I feel like every player in our locker room got that same mentality, so we all look in the mirror and we'll be a better team. I think it starts with me."
In all honesty, it's hard to blame Phoenix's loss against Memphis on Durant. He put up 29 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks on 11/19 shooting from the field. He was easily the best player in the game for Phoenix, especially with Devin Booker shooting 4/20 from the field.
Tuesday night's win for Memphis showed just how deep the team truly is. Even without Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Marcus Smart, and more, the team still found a way to win. Both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane showed that they're capable of playing like a star when the team needs it.
