Key Player Ruled OUT in Grizzlies-Magic

Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. ruled out for game vs Orlando Magic

Liam Willerup

Feb 15, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) and guard Vince Williams Jr. (5) defend during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies headed into the All-Star break with a loss against the Los Angeles Clippers and lost their first game after the All-Star break against the Indiana Pacers. Now in the second half of their back-to-back, the Grizzlies will look to put their losing streak to an end against the Orlando Magic.

For Orlando, it's the opposite, as they are on a two-game winning streak in the second half of their back-to-back. After a strong start to the season, injuries to their leading scorers Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero pushed them down the standings. Injuries will play a factor tonight, as the Grizzlies are set to be without one of their top wings.

According to Grizzlies PR, Vince Williams Jr. has been downgraded from questionable to out due to left knee soreness. Williams has battled injuries all season long, appearing in only seven of the team's 55 games.

Williams was a second-round pick out of VCU in 2022 but didn't earn his spot in the Grizzlies rotation till last season when he started 33 of his 52 games and averaged 10.0 points and 5.6 rebounds. While Williams still looks to be a valuable piece for Memphis going forward, his inability to stay healthy has held him back this season.

The Grizzlies converted Williams from a two-way contract in January 2024, as he'll have a team option for the 2026-27 season.

Tip-off in Orlando is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Liam Willerup
