Key Player Ruled OUT in Grizzlies vs Timberwolves
After a disappointing loss to the Houston Rockets, the Memphis Grizzlies have a chance to redeem themselves a very hot Minnesota Timberwolves team. It'll be a tough task for Memphis, but they should be able to handle it.
While Memphis has dealt with its fair share of injuries throughout the season, things are finally starting to come together for them now. Unfortunately, they'll still have one key player missing from the game against the Timberwolves.
The Memphis Grizzlies listed Marcus Smart as out against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a partial extensor hood tear in his right index finger.
Smart has missed the last nine straight games for the Grizzlies and has not played since December 21 against the Atlanta Hawks. So far, his tenure with Memphis has been far from kind, especially when it comes to injuries. Smart has only played in 18 out of 38 games this season and only played in 20 out of 82 games last season.
Throughout Smart's two seasons with the Grizzlies, he's averaged 11.9 points, 4.1 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals on 41/32/79 shooting from the field. His imminent return from injury should be a very important one for Smart. If Smart can't stay healthy after this latest injury return, it may be time for Memphis to consider moving on from him seriously.
