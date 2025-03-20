Key Player Suffers Injury in Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers
The Memphis Grizzlies traveled to face the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Wednesday night and the game did not go as planned.
The Grizzlies got manhandled, losing 115-99 as Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dropped 31 points, 16 rebounds, and 8 assists on 9-18 shooting from the field. The Grizzlies struggled with star point guard Ja Morant sidelined due to left hamstring soreness, but they suffered another key injury during the loss.
Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke left Wednesday's game with right knee soreness in the first quarter and did not return.
Clarke finished his night with just one rebound through five minutes of action, as the Grizzlies are hoping that his new injury does not hold him out any longer than Wednesday's game.
Last season, Clarke played just six games but has finally found his rhythm again this year. Through 64 games this season, Clarke is averaging 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 62.1% from the field.
After Wednesday's loss, the Grizzlies have now dropped two consecutive games to fall to 43-26 and into fifth place in the Western Conference. Memphis cannot afford to undergo many more injuries this season, as the team has rarely put a fully healthy product on the court.
The Grizzlies will continue their five-game road trip against the LA Clippers on Friday, but Clarke's status might be up in the air.
