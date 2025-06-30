All Grizzlies

Knicks Interested in Signing Ex-Grizzlies, Suns Guard

The New York Knicks are eyeing a former Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns guard for key reserve role

Austin Veazey

Jan 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones (5) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones (5) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Free agency opens at 6 p.m. EST on Monday, and the one market that could look to move quickly is the point guards. With the Dallas Mavericks expected to sign D'Angelo Russell, the Sacramento Kings eyeing Dennis Schroder, and Chris Paul looking to move closer to Los Angeles, the list of serviceable guards is drying up before it even begins.

The New York Knicks are among those teams searching for a quality backup point guard. Delon Wright was fine in the playoffs while Cam Payne was Cam Payne, but they'd like an upgrade there so Miles McBride can focus on being an off-guard.

Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones
Mar 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) brings the ball up the court during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ian Begley of SNY has reported that Tyus Jones is a name to keep an eye on for the Knicks. They have the $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel exception to offer free agents, and Jones is likely the best they could get for that salary.

Begley reported on mutual interest between the Knicks and Jones last offseason before Jones signed with the Phoenix Suns, a move that didn't work out tremendously for either side. He's entering free agency again this offseason, looking for a bounce-back season and to prove his value again.

Jones started his career as a meddling backup for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but blossomed into a high-level backup and spot starter for the Memphis Grizzlies. He finished sixth in the Sixth Man of the Year running in 2023, averaging 10.6 PPG and 5.2 APG in his final season in Memphis.

He would be traded that offseason to the Washington Wizards as part of the three-team deal that brought Memphis Marcus Smart.

Related Articles

Grizzlies Make Contract Decision on Top Free Agent

New Report Links Grizzlies to Top Free Agent Guard

Grizzlies' Recent Decision Indicates Key Free Agency Exit

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News