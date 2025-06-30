Knicks Interested in Signing Ex-Grizzlies, Suns Guard
Free agency opens at 6 p.m. EST on Monday, and the one market that could look to move quickly is the point guards. With the Dallas Mavericks expected to sign D'Angelo Russell, the Sacramento Kings eyeing Dennis Schroder, and Chris Paul looking to move closer to Los Angeles, the list of serviceable guards is drying up before it even begins.
The New York Knicks are among those teams searching for a quality backup point guard. Delon Wright was fine in the playoffs while Cam Payne was Cam Payne, but they'd like an upgrade there so Miles McBride can focus on being an off-guard.
Ian Begley of SNY has reported that Tyus Jones is a name to keep an eye on for the Knicks. They have the $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel exception to offer free agents, and Jones is likely the best they could get for that salary.
Begley reported on mutual interest between the Knicks and Jones last offseason before Jones signed with the Phoenix Suns, a move that didn't work out tremendously for either side. He's entering free agency again this offseason, looking for a bounce-back season and to prove his value again.
Jones started his career as a meddling backup for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but blossomed into a high-level backup and spot starter for the Memphis Grizzlies. He finished sixth in the Sixth Man of the Year running in 2023, averaging 10.6 PPG and 5.2 APG in his final season in Memphis.
He would be traded that offseason to the Washington Wizards as part of the three-team deal that brought Memphis Marcus Smart.
