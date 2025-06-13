Grizzlies Should Target Golden State Warriors Free Agent
After a season that began with hopeful promise, the Memphis Grizzlies concluded their year with a disappointing sweep against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
At moments, it looked like the Grizzlies could have been the second seed in the Western Conference, but after a horrible post-All-Star break finish, they ultimately ended up the eighth seed.
So what changes need to be made for the Grizzlies?
While some may want them to make a complete overhaul by trading Ja Morant, that's a bit too extreme. Getting some moves on the margins should be the best option for the team.
One free agent the Grizzlies could take a look at is Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney. Looney is a three-time NBA champion with the Warriors who could provide some much-needed veteran experience with the Grizzlies.
While Looney may not have stats that pop off the page, he's still one of the most durable players in the NBA and also has a wealth of knowledge for a Grizzlies team that could desperately use it.
This season, Looney made $8 million with the Golden State Warriors, and it's hard to see him getting a contract of equal value next season. While Looney is a 10-year NBA veteran, he's still only 29-years-old and can contribute to a team in a backup center role if needed.
