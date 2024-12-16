Lakers Coach JJ Redick Explains New Starting Lineup vs Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers desperately needed a win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. No one expected the slumping Lakers to defeat the hottest team in the Western Conference, but somehow they did it.
One of the biggest factors in the win for the Lakers was the fact that they made a starting lineup change against Memphis, starting Max Christie over Gabe Vincent. After the game, Reddick explained his decision making.
Via @JovanBuha: "JJ Redick says that starting Max Christie over Gabe Vincent wasn’t an easy decision, especially given Vincent’s recent defense. But he said he likes Christie’s size and athleticism, and he thinks this is a valuable opportunity for the 21-year-old to continue developing."
For as much credit as JJ deserves for the starting lineup change, the Lakers simply don't win the game unless Anthony Davis doesn't perform the way he does. Davis put up 40 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals on 68.1% shooting from the field. He was a game-high +14 on the court and led the game in both points and rebounds. It was clear that the Grizzlies didn't have a single answer for Davis on the court, and it'll be interesting to see if they'd have one in the playoffs.
The Lakers and Grizzlies have one game left to play this season, and LA currently leads the regular season series 2-1.
