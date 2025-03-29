Lakers Coach JJ Redick's Statement on Grizzlies Firing Taylor Jenkins
The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off Saturday night in what could be one of the most important games of both teams' seasons.
The Grizzlies and Lakers are both sitting at a 44-29 record, however, the kicker is, if the Grizzlies win Saturday, then the season series is tied 2-2. If the Lakers win, they will hold the tie breaker, and with how tightly contested the Western Conference standings are, the Grizzlies can't afford to give the Lakers the tie breaker.
Memphis, however, made the headlines a day before their big game when they fired their head coach, Taylor Jenkins. Many fans and pros alike were stunned by the news, as Jenkins had some large accomplishments as the head coach, such as having the most wins ever by a Grizzlies coach and making the teams a top 3 defense since becoming coach.
Laker's head coach, JJ Redick, shared his thoughts on Jenkins with members of the media earlier Saturday.
"I always felt like he's one of the best. I'm sure he'll have more opportunities, but he should be proud of what he's built here," Redick said.
When asked whether the game plan changes for the Grizzlies with the sudden coaching change, Redick believed it wouldn't.
"We acknowledged it, but it doesn't change our prep necessarily," Redick said. "I think we potentially have to be more prepared for them to play more pick and roll."
The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
