Lakers Fans React to Major Derrick Rose News
2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies. Appearing in just 24 games, Rose was unable to stay on the court due to injuries.
It has been four seasons since Rose appeared in at least 50 games. Making exactly 50 appearances in the 2020-21 season with the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks, Rose then played 26 games the next season and 27 games the year after that.
This limited action has not been entirely due to injuries, as Rose spent some time out of New York’s rotation, but injuries have been a factor. On Monday, it was announced by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Rose is being waived by the Grizzlies.
Charania’s comments on Instagram included several from Lakers fans urging their team to sign the former Chicago Bulls star.
Via telvinkipapa: “Lakers sign this man 💛💜”
Via malik.tywan: “LA💛💜👀”
Via c.e.lo_1: “LAKE SHOW👀👀”
Via kaschmages: “@lakers pick him up”
Bleacher Report posted this news on Instagram, and their comments also included several Lakers fans.
Via 24.ikey: “So this ain’t the perfect vet for bronny ?”
Via bo_filatoff: “D-Rose to the Lakers. Make Bronny a star 🔥🔥🔥”
Via quisshmoov: “He would be a perfect fit on the Lakers but that would mess with Bronny minutes.”
Via masterwilliams: “LAKERS!!!!!”
As many fans pointed out, Rose could be a veteran guard to help Lakers rookie Bronny James.
Lakers fan account LakeShowYo asked followers on X if the team should sign Rose.
The responses from Lakers fans were mixed.
Via EstaRyan12: “Out of sheer love for D Rose and just wanting a Lakers Rose jersey from all the photoshops we saw when we were younger, yes.”
Via dangmagic: “Naw, we need fresh legs and 3’s”
Via nbaallday18: “I love Drose but lol no”
Via KenRowen: “If they can get some roster flexibility to have a min vet spot, maybe. Not sure what they can offer Rose in terms of minutes except if he’s coming off the bench.”
It has not been reported yet if Rose still plans to pursue another NBA opportunity, but the Lakers would be an interesting fit.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France