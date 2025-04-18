Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies-Mavericks Play-In
The Memphis Grizzlies are getting a second chance to make the playoffs on Friday night, as they host the Dallas Mavericks in a win-or-go-home situation.
The Grizzlies put up a valiant effort against the Golden State Warriors in their prior game, as the Grizzlies were trailing by 20 points in the first half, and it looked like the Warriors were going to run away with the game. However, Memphis was able to fight back and brought the game down to the wire.
Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, a costly turnover in the last play of the game sealed the victory for the Warriors.
Ja Morant was one of the players behind the resurgence in the second half of the game. Morant totaled 22 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists on 50/33/100 shooting splits, but Morant went down in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury.
He was able to make it back out on the court to hit his free throws and then finish the game after the trainers worked on him, but the Grizzlies have officially listed him as QUESTIONABLE for Friday night's game against the Mavericks.
Morant did not participate in practice and will be a game-time decision; however, it's safe to say the Grizzlies will put up a fight regardless of whether Morant is in the game or not.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks will face off at 9:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
