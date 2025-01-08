Latest Report on Failed Grizzlies Trade for New Lakers Player
It's no secret that the Memphis Grizzlies were a fan of Dorian Finney-Smith. The new Lakers forward was mentioned numerous times in Grizzlies trade talks, but it turns out, Memphis may have wanted him more than fans think.
According to a report from Brian Windhorst from ESPN, both the Grizzlies and Nets were left with 'hard feelings' over the way the Finney-Smith trade was finalized.
"The Finney-Smith trade led to a bidding war between the Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, with hard feelings emanating from both the Grizzlies and the Nets for the way it played out," Windhorst said. "Johnson has many more suitors, and the Nets have made it clear it will be a steeper price to get Johnson, league sources told ESPN."
Regardless of how much the Grizzlies may have wanted Finney-Smith, their squad is still more than capable of being a championship-caliber team without him. Memphis is currently the third seed in the Western Conference with an overall record of 24-13. They're only half a game out of being the second seed, but it seems like they may be outclassed by the Oklahoma City Thunder. As good as Finney-Smith may be, he wouldn't have put Memphis that much over OKC.
With the way the landscape of the NBA is currently looking, it shouldn't surprise anyone to see a volatile trade deadline. With that in mind, it shouldn't surprise anyone either if Memphis is actively looking for ways to improve.
