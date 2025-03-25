Lauri Markkanen's Injury Status for Jazz vs Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Utah Jazz are set for another contest on Tuesday night.
The Grizzlies are entering this game on a three-game losing streak, including a loss on Friday to the Los Angeles Clippers by 20 points. Jaren Jackson Jr was the star in that game as he finished the game with 23 points.
As for Utah, they are entering this game on a two-game losing streak. The Jazz lost their recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday by 29 points, despite a double-double effort from Kyle Filipowski.
The Grizzlies have defeated the Jazz in the first three matchups this season, and the Jazz are running out of time with this game being the fourth and final regular season game.
The Jazz will experience some turbulence as they look to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time this season. Seven players are on the injury report, including their star forward. Lauri Markkanen is listed as out for Tuesday’s game against the Grizzlies due to illness.
Markkanen has missed the last three games with Tuesday’s game being the fourth straight game. Markannen has been the star for the Jazz as he has averaged 19 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 42/35/88 from the field.
The Jazz playing without Markkanen is not ideal, especially when they are taking on a contending team like the Grizzlies.
The Jazz and Grizzlies are set for tip off at 9:00 PM EST.
