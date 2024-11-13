LeBron James Makes Scotty Pippen Jr. Statement Before Lakers-Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. began his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, the Grizzlies guard has been proving that he belongs in the league.
Showing flashes of ability at the G League level and in his limited NBA opportunities, Pippen was converted to a standard contract this season after Derrick Rose retired.
Not given much of an opportunity with the Lakers, Pippen said via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, “I think this game is still personal. I would definitely say it’s a chip on my shoulder going out there trying to prove myself once again.”
That statement from Pippen came prior to the Grizzlies’ first game against Los Angeles this season, and the two teams now face off again on Wednesday night.
Lakers star LeBron James spoke on the Grizzlies guard, saying he knew Pippen would be good.
"Been a pro,” James said of Pippen, per Cole. “He grew up in it. He grew up around it," James said. "He's made a name for himself as well. He's been a pro. I knew it when he was with us and unfortunately, he's not anymore, but I'm happy for him."
Pippen would be a great piece on this Lakers team, but they never gave him much of a shot.
