Los Angeles Lakers Announce Signing of Memphis Grizzlies NBA Free Agent
Jordan Goodwin made his NBA debut with the Washington Wizards in 2021. Appearing in just two games that season, Goodwin returned the next year and played 62 games for Washington.
After 40 games with the Phoenix Suns last season, Goodwin was traded to the Brooklyn Nets where he was waived. Picked up by the Memphis Grizzlies, Goodwin signed a 10-day contract before finishing the season on a two-way deal.
In an announcement on Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers revealed that they have signed Goodwin.
“The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Jordan Goodwin," the Lakers wrote. "Terms of the contract were not released."
In their press release, the Lakers included the following information on Goodwin:
"Goodwin (6'4", 200) has appeared in 121 NBA games (19 starts) across three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies (2023-24), Phoenix Suns (2023-24) and Washington Wizards (2021-23), averaging 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 17.9 minutes. The 25-year-old suited up in 57 contests (12 starts) for Memphis and Phoenix last season and averaged 6.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 18.5 minutes. Goodwin scored in double figures in 16 games in 2023-24, including one performance with a career-high 23 points to go along with 17 rebounds versus the Lakers April 12."
Goodwin appeared in 17 games (12 starts) for Memphis last season, averaging 10.0 points in 29.2 minutes per game.
