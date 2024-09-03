Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Make Agreement With Memphis Grizzlies Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers are adding a former Memphis Grizzlies guard to their team before he start of the 2024-25 regular season.
According to Chris Haynes, Jordan Goodwin will be joining the Lakers on a training camp deal and will be competing for a roster spot during October.
Jordan Goodwin has played four seasons in the NBA with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and Memphis Grizzlies. He was traded to the Suns as part of the Bradley Beal trade, and then later traded again to the Grizzlies.
He played in 17 games for Memphis last year after being traded there, averaging 10 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. What's even more impressive is that over the final eight games of the regular season, Jordan Goodwin averaged a double-double at 12.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.
The Lakers currently have all 15 roster spots and all three two-way spots taken as well, so it will be tough for Goodwin to make the Lakers official opening night roster unless he really impresses.
There's also a chance the Lakers just keep him around their South Bay G League team, although it wouldn't be surprising to see another team with a roster spot take a chance on him.
The Grizzlies had a roster spot and could've kept him on the team heading into next year, but he probably won't get too much playing time with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart all back for Memphis next season.
The Grizzlies will start the regular season on the road against the Utah Jazz. Their first game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers is on November 6, 2024.
