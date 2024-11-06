Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers will take to the court today and start game one of their regular season series matchup. Both teams are coming off of a loss and would like to get back in the win column. These two teams have a history of getting chippy so fans can expect more of the same.
The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Desmond Bane, GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.
Desmond Bane is listed as out due to a right oblique strain, GG Jackson is listed as out due to a right fifth metatarsal repair, Luke Kennard is listed as questionable due to a left foot muscle strain, John Konchar is listed as doubtful due to a right quad contusion, Marcus Smart is listed as out due to a right ankle sprain, Cam Spencer is listed as out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is listed as out due to a left tibial stress reaction.
The Lakers have nine players listed on their injury report: Anthony Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Maxwell Lewis, Quincy Olivari, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, Armel Traore, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis is listed as questionable due to a left heel contusion, Jalen Hood-Schifino is listed as out due to his G League assignment, Maxwell Lewis is listed as out due to his G League assignment, Quincy Olivari is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Austin Reaves is listed as probable due to a right ankle sprain, D'Angelo Russell is listed as probable due to a right foot contusion, Armel Traore is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Jarred Vanderbilt is listed as out due to right foot surgery recovery, and Christian Wood is listed as out due to left knee surgery recovery.
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
