Luka Doncic Reveals How Ex-Grizzlies Guard Will Impact Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been making waves this offseason for numerous reasons. While they have added some names to the roster, such as Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia, perhaps the most impactful is former Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart.
Smart, who spent one and a half seasons with the Grizzlies before being traded to the Washington Wizards, joined the Lakers in free agency and will team up with stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Doncic, now the focal point of Los Angeles, has been stealing headlines this summer for his transformation, losing weight and looking more athletic in his frame.
Doncic is already a talented offensive weapon, but he has received criticism in years past for his weight and late-game defense. A more athletic frame means he's expected to contribute on that end of the floor, but in his press conference after signing a three-year, $165 million contract extension, the superstar also talked about how Smart will impact his defensive game as well.
“I think [I will play defense] way better,” Doncic said. “You got Marcus, so he’s going to teach me some things. But that’s going to help a lot.”
Smart played just 39 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 11.6 points, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game. However, with the Boston Celtics not too long ago, he was regarded as the best perimeter defender in the league, taking home the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year award.
Marcus Smart's Outlook And Memphis
Injuries halted Smart at points during his Grizzlies tenure, but entering this season, he's fully healthy and ready to compete for a championship. The Lakers have balanced out their roster, adding major depth, so they're expected to make some major noise in a crowded Western Conference.
As for Memphis, the team will have more of an uphill battle. While Smart departed at the February trade deadline, the Grizzlies also traded away star wing Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic early in the offseason. Memphis took back a plethora of draft capital, but in terms of personnel, the roster doesn't appear to be as strong.
The Grizzlies will rely on the star duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. to lead them to the playoffs once again. Last season, they were swept by the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder in round one in brutal fashion. It's hard to believe that this is the same team that captured the No. 2 seed in the West in both 2022 and 2023.
However, with a new season comes new opportunities, and that is apparent for Smart, the Lakers, and the Grizzlies.
