Gilbert Arenas Bashes Three-Year Lakers Veteran After Getting Arrested
It's been quite the week for former Memphis Grizzlies point guard and three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas. The 43-year-old was arrested alongside a high-ranking member of an Israeli organized crime group on federal charges in Los Angeles on Wednesday, relating to illegal high-stakes poker games held at his Encino mansion.
Since being promptly released after his arraignment, Arenas has been on a clap-back tour against some of his NBA and media peers who were laughing and celebrating his arrest. Arenas responded to one video in particular, posted by former No. 1 overall pick Kwame Brown, where Brown is openly celebrating and antagonizing Arenas and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe, who was officially let go from ESPN within the same hour that news of Arenas' arrest broke.
"God damn Gil, you in the slammer," Brown began his rant. "You're facing about 15 years, five years on each charge, right? But your dumba-- was playing cards with the Israeli mob. So, now you have to make a decision. You can't snitch. Your dumbass say you know "No Chill Gil", so you can't chill. You got to fight this one out. You gotta go for what you know, you can't snitch."
Gilbert Arenas responds to Kwame Brown
Arenas, in true "No Chill Gil" fashion, had a humorous response for his former NBA colleague, featuring his own rendition of "Roxanne" by The Police.
"Kwame, I see you boy, I see you," Arenas said. "You on fire, boy. That boy get all his views off another person. So, hey, Kwame, Roxanne, turn on the red light. Hey, man, I'm happy to get your page back popping, because I just heard you just lost another one.
"You got to know how to maneuver. You can't even get out of YouTube jail, I got out of real jail, before you got out of YouTube jail. All you gotta do is hit a button. Roxanne, turn on the red light."
In another viral moment from the same live stream where he responded to Brown's rant, Arenas also shared his thoughts on snitching on his co-defendants to get out the federal charges he was brought up on this week.
"Hey, I don't know if you know, I'm the only one that bailed out," Arenas said. "Everybody's still there. They not letting them go man, I'm just gonna be honest with y'all. I don't know who they were, but it doesn't look like they're getting out. I don't know what language they were speaking, but I was like 'Y'all look stressed'.
"But good luck in court. Because I'm pretty sure I'm not gonna be there when it's time to go, because yeah, I'm snitching."
