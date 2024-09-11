All Grizzlies

Luka Doncic Shares Big Derrick Rose Praise

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose atop this list

Joey Linn

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose (23) during the second half at FedExForum.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose (23) during the second half at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose was one of the NBA’s most electric players in his prime. The 2011 league MVP, Rose averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds en route to a 61-21 record that season.

While injuries limited Rose’s prime years, many still revisit his run with the Bulls when discussing that era of NBA basketball. Also a star before entering the NBA, Rose had one of the greatest high school mixtapes ever.

Going to high school in Chicago, Rose became a basketball star in the city before he was drafted by the Bulls first overall in the 2008 NBA draft.

Current and former NBA stars like John Wall, Austin Rivers, Zion Williamson, Andrew Wiggins, and others are among those with incredible high school tapes. When asked recently by Overtime who he thinks has the greatest high school tape ever, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic picked Rose.

"D-Rose," Doncic answered after admitting he did not watch many basketball mixtapes on YouTube growing up.

Rose is certainly in the discussion for greatest high school mixtape ever. A basketball phenom long before he ever entered the NBA, Rose eventually took the league by storm in Chicago.

Now with the Memphis Grizzlies, Rose is towards the end of his NBA career that so far has lasted 15 seasons.

