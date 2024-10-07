Luka Doncic’s Injury Status for Mavericks-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks face off in the first game of the preseason for both teams today. Unfortunately, one of the best players on the court won't be available due to injury.
The Dallas Mavericks are fresh off of an unexpected NBA Finals trip where they lost to the Boston Celtics 4-1. Memphis, on the other hand, is trying to rebound off of a very disappointing season where they finished the season 27-55. Typically, these two teams facing off should be incredibly exciting, but that may not be the case with the current injury report.
The Dallas Mavericks have officially listed Luka Doncic as out with a left calf contusion against the Memphis Grizzlies. Doncic sustained a hit during workouts a few days ago, resulting in a left calf contusion. He will be re-evaluated later this week but is expected to miss tonight's game against the Grizzlies.
Surprisingly, Luka Doncic and Ja Morant have only faced off seven times in their careers. Doncic has a 6-1 record against Morant throughout their careers, with the last time the two faced off being on October 22, 2022.
Last season, Luka Doncic averaged a whopping 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 49/38/79 shooting from the field. His offensive firepower was legitimately otherwordly and worthy of being an MVP.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France