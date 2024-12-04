Marcus Smart Calls Out Free Throw Discrepancy After Grizzlies-Mavericks
Coming off an impressive six-game winning streak, the Memphis Grizzlies traveled to face the Dallas Mavericks in a tough NBA Cup matchup. The Grizzlies failed to extend their win streak, losing to Dallas 121-116 on Tuesday.
Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant dropped 31 points but was outdueled by Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic with 37 points and 12 rebounds.
The Grizzlies are now 10-3 at home on the season, but a disappointing 4-5 on the road. The Grizzlies have no one to blame for Tuesday's loss, as they forced 25 turnovers and shot just under 50 percent from the field, which is usually a recipe for success.
Unfortunately for Memphis, the biggest discrepancy came from the charity stripe. The Mavericks shot 30-44 from the free-throw line, compared to the Grizzlies' 13-14. The 30-attempt difference is pretty absurd for a Memphis team that shoots the fifth-most free throws per game in the NBA.
Grizzlies standout guard Marcus Smart did not shy away from pointing out the free-throw discrepancy in Tuesday's loss.
"44 [free-throw attempts] to what, 14?" Smart said. "30 in the second, like 20 in the fourth? Yeah, horrible. I mean, I don't know what else to say. We've got Ja Morant and you've got Jaren Jackson and Desmond Bane driving to the basket, and we only get 14 free throws. I mean, enough said... I mean, it's so obvious. When a team shoots 30 more free throws than another team, especially when the other team that only has 14 free throws is the number one in pace and moves the ball to the rim the way we do, and we only get 14 free throws, you've got to ask yourself."
Smart is visibly upset about the officiating in Tuesday's loss, as Doncic alone shot more free throws than the entire Grizzlies team. There is really no excuse for that big of a free throw discrepancy, as Smart and the Grizzlies have a fair reason to be upset.
