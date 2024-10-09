Marcus Smart Makes Strong Zach Edey Statement
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey is only 22 years old, but there are some very lofty expectations placed upon his shoulders. One of his teammates believes that the big man will be a game-changer for the team.
During an exclusive interview with Grant Afseth of Sportskeeda, Marcus Smart revealed his first impressions on Zach Edey and the impact he'll have on the Grizzlies.
"Huge, man. He’s gonna be huge for us," Smart said. "He allows us to do a lot of different things on the defensive end. He lets me and Jaren really give everything we’ve got. Being former Defensive Players of the Year, it’s great to have that rim protection behind us. And being 7-4 definitely helps with that. He moves very well, his IQ is very high, and he’s only continuing to get better."
In the very first game with the Grizzlies, Edey shared a viral moment with Ja Morant where the two pulled off a massive lob. Marcus Smart believes that pick-and-roll combo is something that fans should expect a ton of.
"Oh, it’s going to be deadly, man. It’s just going to open up things even more for us, especially for Ja," Smart said. "We all know what Ja can do with a little bit of space, so just imagine what he can do with a lot of space cleared out by a big like Zach."
After suffering through a brutal injury-filled 2023-24 NBA season, this upcoming season should be the one Grizzlies fans have been waiting for. Make no mistake, it's going to be fun.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France