Massive Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic Injury Report Revealed

There are 10 players listed on the Grizzlies vs Magic injury report

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks to shoot past Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the fourth quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
It's only game 3 of the season, but somehow the Memphis Grizzlies already have a massive injury report ahead of them as they face off against the Orlando Magic tonight.

The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr. Ja Morant is questionable with right thigh soreness, Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable with a left hamstring strain, GG Jackson is out with a right fifth metatarsal repair, Luke Kennard is out due to a left foot muscle strain, John Konchar is doubtful with right foot soreness, Cam Spencer is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out due to a left tibial stress reaction.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes to the basket in front of Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic have three players listed on their injury report: Jonathan Isaac, Mac McClung, and Trevelin Queen. Jonathan Isaac is questionable with a left hip contusion, Mac McClung is questionable due to a G League two-way, and Trevelin Queen is questionable due to a G League two-way. Paolo Banchero is listed as available.

Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies were hit with the injury bug very early on, and while this season isn't as bad as the last, it's still very unlucky. Hopefully, none of the team's injuries aren't anything too serious.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.

