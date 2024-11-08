Massive Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are playing host to the visiting Washington Wizards for the first game of their regular season series matchup. The Grizzlies are coming off of a great team win against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and look to push their winning streak to two games.
The Memphis Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Desmond Bane, GG Jackson, John Konchar, Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.
Desmond Bane is listed as out due to a right oblique strain, GG Jackson is listed as out due to repair of a right fifth metatarsal, John Konchar is questionable due to a right quad contusion, Ja Morant is out due to right hip soreness, Marcus Smart is out due to a right ankle sprain, Cam Spencer is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out due to a left tibial stress reaction.
The Wizards have six players listed on their injury report: Marvin Bagley III, Saddiq Bey, Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Champagnie, Kyle Kuzma, and Tristan Vukcevic.
Marvin Bagley III is questionable with a non-covid type illness, Saddiq Bey is out due to left knee ACL surgery, Malcolm Brogdon is out due to a right-hand thumb injury, Justin Champagnie is out due to his two-way G League contract, Kyle Kuzma is out due to a right groin strain, and Tristan Vukcevic is out due to his two-way G League contract.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
