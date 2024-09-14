Memphis Grizzlies All-Star's Exciting Cryptic Statement on Zach Edey
NBA fans around the world are excited to see Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey in action. If they weren't already before, Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr.'s comments might make them even more excited.
During an interview on the Chris Vernon Show, Jaren Jackson Jr. made a very cryptic and exciting message about Zach Edey's skills as a rookie.
"I don't even want to spill his stuff. I want him to do his own rollout of his own thing. You only get one rollout as a rookie," Jackson said. "I can't just be like, 'Oh, he did this, this and this."
Jackson then continued his cryptic comments by suggesting that Zach Edey is a very good shooter. Not only that, but he also suggested that Edey may be able to set screens like Steven Adams.
"The things you thought maybe he wasn't going to be able to do, but you know..."
The anticipation for Zach Edey's rookie year has been a very fascinating one to watch in real time. Edey was drafted 9th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, but he's started to suddenly become the favorite to win Rookie of the Year by many analysts, lists, and other players. There have been very little clips of his offseason getting leaked to the media, but the hype has already begun.
If Zach Edey can be a Rookie of the Year type player, combined with the Grizzlies getting healthy, then Memphis will be a very dangerous team next season.
