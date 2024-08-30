All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Announce Disappointing Injury News Ahead of NBA Season

The Grizzlies will likely begin the season without a key player

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) shoots on Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena.
19-year-old forward GG Jackson was one of the few bright spots in and otherwise frustrating year for the Memphis Grizzlies last season. Getting an increased opportunity due to the plethora of injuries Memphis dealt with, Jackson emerged as a real rotation piece for the Grizzlies in his rookie season. 

Projected to be in the Grizzlies’ rotation again this season, even with the team getting healthy, Jackson has a lot of upside that Memphis is excited about.

In an announcement on Friday, the Grizzlies revealed that Jackson suffered a foot injury while working out recently, and will have to undergo surgery:

“The Memphis Grizzlies today provided the following medical update on Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II: While playing basketball outside of Dallas on August 27, after attempting a contested layup, Jackson II experienced an unstable landing on his right foot. Subsequent imaging revealed a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot, which will require surgery to repair. An update will be provided following surgery, which is scheduled for Wednesday, September 4.”

This is another frustrating development for a Grizzlies team that has been hammered with injuries the last year. Set to get Ja Morant back at the start of next season, Memphis expects to re-enter the Western Conference playoff picture. It seems they will now begin the season with Jackson sidelined while he recovers from this surgery.

