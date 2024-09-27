Memphis Grizzlies Announce More Disappointing Injury News
The Memphis Grizzlies had one of the most injury-plagued seasons in NBA history last year. Using a record number of players due to all of their injuries, the Grizzlies missed the playoffs after consecutive second seed finishes the previous two seasons.
The injury misfortune has continued for Memphis this summer. It was announced on September 4 that forward GG Jackson would be reevaluated in three months after undergoing a procedure to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot.
In another injury announcement on Friday, Memphis revealed that wing Vince Williams Jr. had suffered a stress reaction in the upper portion of his left tibia. Williams will be reevaluated in four weeks.
“During recent training, Williams Jr. experienced pain in his left shin,” the Grizzlies wrote. “Subsequent imaging revealed a stress reaction in the upper portion of his tibia. Williams Jr. will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks and is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”
Hoping for better injury fortune this season, Memphis did not make any major roster changes.
Believing their current group is good enough to contend in the Western Conference when healthy, the Grizzlies are especially looking forward to the return of star point guard Ja Morant who played just nine games last season.
Somehow the injuries have continued for Memphis before the new season has even begun.
Both Jackson and Williams protect to be part of the Grizzlies’ rotation this season, but will have to overcome separate injuries before that can take place.
