Memphis Grizzlies Coach Announces Zach Edey Injury Update
Despite a 17-8 record that has them as the third seed in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies have yet to have all of their key players healthy this season. Regardless, players like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama are delivering career-best seasons while several reserves have become key pieces.
Whether Memphis opts to make a trade ahead of the deadline to trade depth for a key rotation player or not, it looks as if the holiday season could bring the return of a key piece back to the Grizzlies rotation. While 2024 All-Rookie forward GG Jackson isn't expected on the court till 2025, a potential 2025 All-Rookie player seems to be coming back "soon".
Per Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Taylor Jenkins reports that 2024 first-round pick Zach Edey is hopeful to return "soon". "I think he's going to get some more contact in the next couple of days, maybe a play group on Friday and then we'll evaluate towards the end of the week," Jenkins said.
After going down in a November 17th contest against the Denver Nuggets, Edey has been sidelined for the past 11 contests for Memphis. Edey was selected with the ninth pick by the Grizzlies out of Purude, following a decorated collegiate career with two Naismith Player of the Year awards.
In 14 appearances this season, Edey is averaging 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and shooting 61.0% from the field.
