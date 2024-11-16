Memphis Grizzlies Coach Makes Ja Morant Injury Announcement
On November 9, the Memphis Grizzlies revealed that Ja Morant suffered a hip injury and a Grade 1 pelvic muscle strain against the Los Angeles Lakers. He was considered week-to-week, and Grizzlies fans were hoping to get an update this week on how he was doing. It looks like that update is here.
Before the Grizzlies faced off against the Golden State Warriors tonight, head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed that Morant has been doing some stationary work and will be re-evaluated next week.
"He's got some imaging we're gonna get when we get back into town early next week, and we'll have more of an update on how he's progressing," Jenkins said.
Even without Ja Morant on the roster, the Grizzlies have figured out a way to remain a very competitive team. They defeated the Wizards by 24 points, the Trail Blazers by 45 points, and lost a very close game to the Lakers by only 5 points. While the team could definitely use Morant, they're doing a good job of using this moment to give more responsibility to some of the younger players on the team.
Memphis will have a huge challenge ahead of them as they face the Golden State Warriors tonight. Fortunately, the Grizzlies are getting back a major piece as Desmond Bane returns to the team.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral