Memphis Grizzlies Coach Makes Zach Edey Injury Announcement
Injuries have been a constant theme for the Memphis Grizzlies the last two seasons. Star point guard Ja Morant has headlined this, playing just nine games last season and already missing 10 games this season.
Morant returned to the lineup on Friday in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, tallying 27 points, seven assists, and three rebounds in 29 minutes of play. While Morant returned to the lineup, rookie center Zach Edey remained sidelined with a left ankle sprain.
This was the sixth-straight game that Edey had missed, and when speaking with reporters after the win, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins made an injury announcement on the rookie center.
Via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal: “Update: Taylor Jenkins clarified Zach Edey’s status postgame. He’ll begin ramping up by the end of this week or early next week before his return.”
This is positive news, as Edey is on the verge of a ramp up period. This does not reveal a specific return date for the former Purdue star, but it does indicate a return is nearing.
Edey has appeared in 14 games this season, starting nine of them. The ninth-overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft has averaged 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per contest. While it has been an up and down start to his rookie season, Edey has been mostly productive in his role for the Grizzlies.
