Memphis Grizzlies Coach Reveals Critical Injury Update on Star Player

The Grizzlies are battling injuries before the new NBA season.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum.
/ Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies have made two official injury announcements this offseason.

Via Grizzlies on September 4: “Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson Il underwent a successful procedure today to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot. Jackson II will be reevaluated in approximately three months and is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

Via Grizzlies on September 27: “During recent training, [Vince] Williams Jr. experienced pain in his left shin. Subsequent imaging revealed a stress reaction in the upper portion of his tibia. Williams Jr. will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks and is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

These injuries leave the Grizzlies without two rotation wings.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed that star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was dealing with hamstring tightness. Jenkins added a critical update on this news when speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

Via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal: “Jaren Jackson Jr.’s injury is a low-grade strain, per Taylor Jenkins. He called it very good news. No concern for the season opener at this point. Grizzlies will still be cautious.”

This is great news for a Grizzlies team that cannot afford any more injuries to key players. As long as Memphis can keep the core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jackson healthy they should be able to be in the Western Conference playoff picture.

