Memphis Grizzlies Coach Reveals Ja Morant Injury Return Plan

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant will have his mintues monitored

Farbod Esnaashari

Nov 25, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a three point basket during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
After weeks of waiting, Ja Morant finally returned to action for the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. The Grizzlies haven't had the opportunity to be fully healthy yet this season, but Morant's return signals a great moment.

Even though Morant returned for the Grizzlies, the team will still be cautious of his minutes. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed they will have a minute-conscious approach with Morant.

“Definitely be smart … but not that restrictive,” Jenkins said.

As it stands, Morant is already playing far fewer minutes this season compared to other seasons. Through eight games this season, Morant is averaging 27.9 minutes a game. His career average is 32.1 minutes a game, and just last season he averaged 35.3 minutes a game. Even before Morant's latest hip injury, it seemed like the team was already trying to a cautious approach with his minutes.

For the Memphis Grizzlies to go as far as they want to, they'll need to be cautious about Ja Morant's minutes. The way Morant plays basketball is highly volatile and it's easy to see why he's been so susceptible to injuries. Despite all of the injuries, the Memphis Grizzlies have been able to manage a 10-7 overall record, good for the sixth seed in the highly competitive Western Conference.

The Memphis Grizzlies are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers tonight.

Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

