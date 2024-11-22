Memphis Grizzlies Make Ja Morant Injury Announcement
Ja Morant has not played a basketball game with the Memphis Grizzlies since November 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He's been out for weeks with a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains.
For the first time in weeks, the Memphis Grizzlies have upgraded Morant's injury status. The team has officially listed Morant as doubtful against the Chicago Bulls for Saturday night's game against the Chicago Bulls. While doubtful may not sound promising, the fact that they've upgraded him a full day before the game is a promising sign, and there could be room for more upgrading before the game.
Through eight games this season, Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 9.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds on 45/26/83 shooting from the field.
During Morant's absence, the Grizzlies have accumulated an overall record of 3-4. While it's not great, it's still solid for a team missing its best player and starting center. The depth of the Grizzlies has kept them afloat with an overall record of 9-7, good for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Despite that, the team is still 3.5 games behind the first seed in the conference and half a game away from being out of the play-in.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday. Chicago won their last encounter this sesason and currently has four-game winning streak over Memphis.
