Memphis Grizzlies Make New Ja Morant Injury Announcement

The Grizzlies added Ja Morant to their injury report against the OKC Thunder.

Terry Kimble

Dec 27, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a screen by New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis (10) during the third quarter at Smoothie King Center.
Dec 27, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a screen by New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis (10) during the third quarter at Smoothie King Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies star Morant took a hard shot in the third quarter on a screen by New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis in Saturday's win over the Pelicans. The former Rookie of the Year rolled around in pain on the floor before being helped to the locker.

Morant would return to sit on the bench for the remainder of the fourth quarter but was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told the media postgame that the team would have more information on his injury in the coming days. Ahead of the Thunder game on Sunday, the Grizzlies released their injury report.

The Grizzlies announced that Morant will miss Sunday's game with an AC Joint sprain. There is no prognosis for how long Morant could miss for the Grizzlies.

Sunday's game will be the 13th game the star guard will miss this season, but Memphis is 8-4 this year when he does not suit up.

Oklahoma City and Memphis have the two best records in the Western Conference this year, with both teams looking like genuine contenders. Oklahoma City was the No. 1 seed last season, sweeping the Pelicans in the first round before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in Round 2.

Meanwhile, Memphis suffered many injuries last year, missing the playoffs after key players like Morant, Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart had their seasons cut short.

This year, the Grizzlies lead the NBA in points, led by Morant, who averages 21.2 points and 7.9 assists this season.

Terry Kimble
Credentialed NBA Media member covering the New Orleans Pelicans since 2018. Started covering the team with Fansided before continuing my Pelicans coverage on SB Nation. In 2022 helped jumpstart Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation coverage of the team and have continued covering them for Pelicans on SI

