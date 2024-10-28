Memphis Grizzlies Make Roster Move Before Chicago Bulls Game
The Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Chicago Bulls on Monday night as they look for their third win in four games to start the NBA season.
The depth of this Grizzlies team is being tested early, as injuries are again a big issue for this group. Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. made his season debut against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, but with him missing the first two games of the season, there were additional front court minutes available.
One player who shined in this increased opportunity was 7-foot-1 center Jay Huff. Initially signed to a two-way contract by the Grizzlies, Huff was given an opportunity to play in each of the first three games of the season, and has averaged 13.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 19.0 minutes per game.
Also showing off his three-point shooting ability, Huff has converted on eight of his 14 attempts from beyond the arc this season.
It was announced by the Grizzlies on Monday that the team had converted Huff from a two-way contract into a standard deal.
Via Grizzlies: The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed center Jay Huff to a multi-year contract… Unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft, Huff has competed in 34 games off the bench and has averaged 3.3 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.5 minutes for the Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers following a four-year collegiate career at Virginia, where he was a member of the Cavaliers' 2019 NCAA championship team.”
As the Grizzlies noted, Huff has limited NBA experience, but has shown early this season that he is capable of contributing at this level.
