Memphis Grizzlies Make Starting Lineup Change vs Spurs Due to Injury
The Memphis Grizzlies are set to host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, as the Spurs will be beginning a new era after breaking news this weekend. While not available for tonight's game, the Spurs recently acquired Sacramento King's star De'Aaron Fox over the weekend to pair alongside center Victor Wembanyama for the future.
Since Fox won't make his debut against the Grizzlies, the Spurs will have their hands filled trying to stop a Memphis team that has won four of their last five contests. While Jaren Jackson Jr. have been putting on All-NBA level performances as of late, he'll get some help with a key returner to the starting lineup.
After missing the past two games due to injury, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will return to the lineup on Monday night against the Spurs. Morant has missed seven games since the start of 2025, with Memphis having a 5-2 record in that stretch.
Unfortunately for NBA fans, they won't be able to see Fox's debut alongside Morant's return, a matchup that would've been must-watch basketball between the two athletic guards. Morant's return to the lineup will send Luke Kennard back to the bench, who averaged 15 points per game and shot over 50% from three in the past two games in replacement.
The first time Morant matched up against San Antonio this season, he made a highlight-reel dunk that didn't count on Wembanyama, but it might be hard for him to replicate that coming off an injury. Tip-off in Memphis is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
