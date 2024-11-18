Memphis Grizzlies Make Zach Edey Injury Announcement vs Nuggets
While the Memphis Grizzlies are currently eyeing a defeat over the Denver Nuggets this evening, injury problems continue to hinder them early this season. With Ja Morant already sidelined with a hip injury, the Grizzlies might also be seeing their top draft selection head to the sidelines for the time being.
After injuring his ankle in the first half of tonight's game, 2024 ninth-overall pick Zach Edey re-aggravated his left ankle injury in the second half and exited the game versus the Nuggets. According to a post by the Grizzlies' PR account on X, he'll miss the remainder of the contest.
Via Grizzlies PR: "Zach Edey (left ankle) will not return tonight against Denver."
Given Edey's height at 7-foot-4 and his injury history with his ankles he experienced during the Summer League, it's not a positive sign for the rookie. Through 14 minutes of action tonight, Edey logged seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks coming off the bench.
Entering tonight's game, Edey was averaging 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Grizzlies while appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts. After a dominant career at Purdue, Edey was proving to be well worth the pick for the Grizzlies who were in need of adding size alongside forward Jaren Jackson Jr..
If Edey does end up missing time, the Grizzlies will lean on Jay Huff and Brandon Clarke to fill his role in the rotation.
