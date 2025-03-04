Memphis Grizzlies React to Jaren Jackson Jr. Injury
On Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies lost their third consecutive game from an opposing game-winner. The Atlanta Hawks took down the Grizzlies after a game-winning layup from Caris LeVert, marking another heartbreaking loss for Memphis.
While the loss was unfortunate, the biggest story of the game was that Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. went down with an ankle injury just two minutes into the contest, and did not return for the remainder of the night.
The 2022-2023 Defensive Player of the Year award winner is averaging 23.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals so far this season. He also has 50/37/77 shooting splits, making him one of the best all-around offensive scorers at the power forward position. Jackson has been the Grizzlies MVP for much of this season with star point guard Ja Morant being absent for a large portion with injury concerns.
While there aren’t many updates yet on Jackson Jr.'s injury, some Memphis Grizzlies would comment on their star forward going down, including standout shooting guard Luke Kennard.
“You lose a guy like that, obviously you lose a lot of production from him, the gravity he pulls from so many defenders when he’s on the floor,” Kennard said after Monday's game.
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins would also comment on the injury but unfortunately confirmed that there were no updates for the All-Star forward.
“There are no updates on Jaren,” Jenkins said after the game.
The Grizzlies cannot afford to be without their star forward for long, as he isn’t just a star on the defensive side, but on the offensive side as well.
Fans, players, and head coach Jenkins will have their fingers crossed for some good news regarding Jackson’s status ahead of what is set to be a tough Wednesday matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
