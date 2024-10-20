Memphis Grizzlies Release Four Players After Game With Miami Heat
On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies finished their preseason with a loss against the Miami Heat. After the game concluded, the team waived four members of its preseason roster.
After joining the team in the preseason, the Grizzlies waived Armando Bacot, Miye Oni, Miles Norris, and, Maozinha Pereira.
Armando Bacot is a 6-foot-11-inch center / power forward who was undrafted out of North Carolina in 2024. Throughout five seasons at North Carolina, Bacot averaged 13.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks on 55% shooting from the field. In college, he was a 2x Third-team All-American in 2023 and 2024, a 2x First-team All-ACC member in 2022 and 2023, and a McDonald's All-American in 2019.
Miye Oni is a 6-foot-5-inch shooting guard / small forward who was drafted 58th overall out of Yale in 2019. He was a member of the Utah Jazz for three seasons, where he averaged 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 80 games with the team. In college, he was the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2019 and a 2x First-team All-Ivy League in 2018 and 2019.
Miles Norris is a 6-foot-7-inch forward who was undrafted out of UC Santa Barbara in 2023. During his final season at UC Santa Barbara, Norris averaged 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 49/39/84 shooting from the field. In college, he was a Second-team All-Big West in 2023.
Maozinha Pereira is a 6-foot-8-inch power forward / center who went undrafted in 2022. He previously played for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2024, where he averaged 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in seven games.
The Memphis Grizzlies used one of their final two-way spots when signing viral guard Yuki Kawamura to an Exhibit 10 deal. The team plays its opening night against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 23.
