Memphis Grizzlies Reveal Ja Morant Injury Update
The Memphis Grizzlies are one team this season struggling with injuries to start, as several key players have found themselves missing times. Currently 7-6 on the season, there's no telling when the league will see the fully-healthy Grizzlies all together.
With the Grizzlies facing off against the Denver Nuggets, head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke with the media to provide updates on when some key players could return to the court. During his pregame availability, Jenkins let fans know where Ja Morant, Cam Spencer, and GG Jackson are in terms of their recovery.
As for the All-Star guard Morant, Jenkins said he is set to undergo reevaluation on his hip tomorrow where the medical staff will then evaluate the next steps and determine when he could return to the court.
Morant has missed five games this season so far, as tonight's absence against the Nuggets marks his sixth.
Additionally, rookie Cam Spencer is slated to participate in five-on-five scrimmages this upcoming week as he rehabs from an ankle injury, and second-year forward GG Jackson has progressed out of his walking boot to light shooting and conditioning.
If the Grizzlies want to be serious contenders in the Western Conference this season, it will only happen if the roster can remain healthy throughout the season. According to stats from Spotrac, the Grizzlies had 20 players miss time last year with a combined 577 games missed which was the worst in the league. They currently rank first in the league this season with 74 combined games missed across 10 players.
